Skipper Soriano set for Villarreal return

Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano is hopeful of making his return from injury against Elche this weekend after coming through a full training session on Tuesday.

The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a serious injury to the fibula in his right leg during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final with Barcelona three months ago.

And Soriano is optimistic he will be able to make his comeback at El Madrigal on Sunday.

He told the club's official website: "I felt like doing a workout like today. I feel good physically and practically do not notice any discomfort in the area of ​​the injury.

"I think I'll be ready for the next game. Physically I need get to the level of my colleagues, but the most important thing is to feel good. If I train all week, I'm available to the coach."

Marcelino's side are sixth in La Liga, but have not won in their last 11 games in all competitions.