Skipper Soriano set for Villarreal return
Bruno Soriano believes he will be fit enough to make his Villarreal comeback this weekend after three months on the sidelines.
Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano is hopeful of making his return from injury against Elche this weekend after coming through a full training session on Tuesday.
The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a serious injury to the fibula in his right leg during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final with Barcelona three months ago.
And Soriano is optimistic he will be able to make his comeback at El Madrigal on Sunday.
He told the club's official website: "I felt like doing a workout like today. I feel good physically and practically do not notice any discomfort in the area of the injury.
"I think I'll be ready for the next game. Physically I need get to the level of my colleagues, but the most important thing is to feel good. If I train all week, I'm available to the coach."
Marcelino's side are sixth in La Liga, but have not won in their last 11 games in all competitions.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.