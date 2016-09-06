Skrtel red showed England favouritism, says Slovakia's Durica

Martin Skrtel's red card in Slovakia's 1-0 World Cup qualifying loss highlighted an inherent bias towards England, according to defender Jan Durica.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in Trnava when the former Liverpool defender picked up a second yellow card for a clear stamp on Harry Kane.

Slovakia held on until practically the last kick, when Adam Lallana won it for England on the occasion of Sam Allardyce's first game at the helm.

But Durica felt aggrieved at referee Milorad Mazic's decision, saying afterwards: "There is only one place at the World Cup. Why should Slovakia go there, when we have England in the group?

"Of course, they will always prefer the stronger team. Probably the referee knew exactly how to do it.

"I think that the referee waited for Skrtel to make a foul."

It remains to be seen if Durica's comments will be pounced upon by FIFA.