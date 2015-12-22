Skrtel set for six-week injury lay-off

Liverpool have been dealt a blow with the news that centre-back Martin Skrtel is set to miss six weeks of action after suffering a tear in his hamstring and tendon.

The Slovakia defender picked up the injury during the first half of Liverpool's disappointing 3-0 Premier League loss at Watford on Sunday.

Initially there were fears that Skrtel would spend three months on the sidelines.

However, the 31-year-old revealed on Instagram the injury is not as bad as first thought and vowed to return as quickly as possible.

"After all [the] rumours going around, I want to say the time I will spend on [the] sideline won't be three months," he wrote.

"After I suffered [a] tear in my hamstring and tendon I will be out for six weeks.

"I will work hard on my recovery and will do everything to come back as soon as possible and even stronger than before. Thanks for your support."

Jurgen Klopp's side are ninth in the Premier League table having taken 24 points from 17 matches.