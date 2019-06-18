Slaven Bilic adds to Baggies’ backroom staff

West Brom have appointed Croatian pair Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic as assistants to manager Slaven Bilic.

Bilic was named as the Baggies’ new boss last week following the sacking of Darren Moore in March.

“Slaven Bilic has made his first appointments as Albion’s head coach by recruiting two assistants from his Croatian homeland to his coaching team,” West Brom announced on their official website.

“Slaven will take charge of pre-season training when the players return next week with Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic at his side.

“For both it will be their first taste of coaching in English football but each are trusted, long-time associates of Slaven.”

Racunica, 49, worked with Bilic during his spells in charge of Croatia and Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Butorovic, 34, fluent in English and Italian, was also an assistant to Bilic at Al Ittihad and has extensive coaching experience in Croatia, including various national team age groups