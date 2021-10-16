Slavisa Jokanovic calls on Sheffield United to take confidence from Stoke win

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has called on his side to take confidence from their 2-1 win over Stoke.

Jacob Brown gave Stoke the lead early into the second half before two substitutes turned the game around, with Lys Mousset equalising and David McGoldrick finding the winner.

Jokanovic said: “We were really pleased with the game. For 85% of the game we played really well, we moved the ball well and tried to find spaces.

“For us this is a massive win. With energy and trust we can play well.

“We are looking for progress. We need to carry on working to get more good performances in the future.

“We don’t trust ourselves enough at times, I hope this will give them confidence because these are a good team in the Championship.

“This is the Championship, if you are not concentrated and ready, then you can pay the expenses, which we have already found out this season.

“The substitutes participated very well in this victory. It’s important how we start a game but it’s more important how we finish.”

“David McGoldrick is intelligent. He was one of the most important players for us last season and he’s a guy that can change a game.”

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill said: ‘’They are a good opposition, they made it difficult for us.

“At half time we asked for a reaction and got that. We were excellent for the first 30 minutes, we were 1-0 up and in control of the game.

“I just felt we had control of the game, our play was a lot better, we scored a good goal and we looked like we were going to score another goal.

“The lesson for us is that if we don’t score that second goal, then the opposition are still in the game, that was the key.

“Then the game turned on its head with the substitutions the opposition made.

“We’ve got to do better to stop the cross, especially the second one.

“It’s a tough one to take, we have to accept it and move on to Tuesday now.”