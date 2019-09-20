Slivka missing for Edinburgh derby

Hibernian will be without Vykintas Slivka for their Edinburgh derby clash with Hearts after a scan revealed a fracture in his ankle.

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom expects Lithuanian international Slivka to be missing for another few weeks.

Tom James (ankle) is edging closer to making his return but David Gray and Martin Boyle (both knee) are still absent and Darren McGregor (abdomen) is working his way back to fitness.

Hearts boss Craig Levein could be handed a triple injury boost ahead of the trip to Leith.

Joel Pereira (thigh), Michael Smith and Steven Naismith (both hamstring) are pushing to be available but Conor Washington is out for around three months with a hamstring injury.

John Souttar is making progress in his return from an ankle injury but this game could come too soon for him, while Ben Garuccio (knee), Peter Haring (groin), Jamie Walker (leg) and Craig Wighton (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Provisional Hibernian squad: Marciano, Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Whittaker, Naismith, Jackson, Hanlon, Porteous, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi.

Provisional Hearts squad: Pereira, Doyle, White, Hickey, Berra, Smith, Brandon, Halkett, Dikamona, Irving, Damour, Bozanic, Whelan, Clare, Naismith, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Zlamal.