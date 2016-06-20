Slovakia can compete with anybody - Kozak

Slovakia's goalless Euro 2016 draw with England proves they can compete with anybody, according to coach Jan Kozak.

Kozak's men held England to a stalemate in Saint-Etienne, securing third place in Group B to leave them well placed to clinch a place in the last 16.

"We gave our everything to advance to the next round," said Kozak. "In the first half, we put out quite an attacking team, and I thought that they held the ball well.

"Eventually the pressure from our opponents grew and eventually we steadied things up. When [Dele] Alli and [Harry] Kane came on, two senior players, I had to react, so I brought on [Norbert] Gyomber and [Milan] Skriniar.

"[Matus] Kozacik produced an excellent performance, but so did the whole team.

"We drew with England at the European Championship, it is something fantastic.

"We have proved that we can play against anybody and our position was warranted."