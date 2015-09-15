Slutsky: Final-third failures cost CSKA

CSKA Moscow coach Leonid Slutsky said Wolfsburg's tactics surprised him, as he bemoaned his team's poor finishing in their Champions League defeat.

Slutsky's men were 1-0 losers in Germany after Julian Draxler scored the only goal five minutes before half-time.

"There is a certain feeling of dissatisfaction," Slutsky said.

"There were a large number of approaches, but we failed to have the last touch to fulfil the final blow.

"Balls that could be assists were all we could produce. Unfortunately, the ending could not bring about [a goal], this was a key factor in the defeat."

Slutsky said Wolsburg "was more attacking than in recent games", but defended his striker Roman Eremenko.

"We missed the last touch. Naturally, this plan did not work particularly [for our] creative players. This is a large group, and I would not get hung up on Eremenko," he added.

Forward Seydou Doumbia came on with 25 minutes to play, Slutsky revealing the Ivory Coast international carried a "muscular problem" into the game - and trained away from the main group on Monday.