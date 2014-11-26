Slutsky happy to keep 'intrigue' alive

CSKA remain in the hunt for the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League after Vasili Berezutski's 93rd-minute equaliser earned the Russian capital club a 1-1 draw with Roma on Tuesday.

Berezutski's cross that evaded everyone and found the far corner of the net cancelled out Francesco Totti's 43rd-minute opener at the Arena Khimki.

Group E is now set to go down to the wire, with Roma, CSKA and Manchester City level on five points heading into the final matchday - with the three clubs fighting for one spot behind the already qualified Bayern Munich.

"It's obvious we left ourselves with a difficult task to try and claim victory, but against Roma it is hard to try and get enough of the ball," Slutsky said, according to UEFA.com.

"They put pressure on us, but in the first half we managed to cope with this and created some good chances. Therefore it was really unfortunate that we went into the break behind.

"I am glad we managed to show character and managed to get an equaliser in the 93rd minute and keep the intrigue in this group alive."

CSKA will travel to Munich next month to face group leaders Bayern, knowing a result is necessary in their bid to qualify for the last 16.

"If we manage to qualify for the UEFA Europa League it will not be the worst result in the world, but we want more," Ivorian striker Seydou Doumbia said.