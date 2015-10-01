Slutsky: We should've beaten PSV comfortably

CSKA Moscow coach Leonid Slutsky felt his team should have made easier work of PSV in their 3-2 Champions League win.

Seydou Doumbia's brace after Ahmed Musa's early opener saw the Russians into a three-goal lead inside 36 minutes on Wednesday.

But Maxime Lestienne struck twice for PSV as they rallied and CSKA had to hold on to see all teams in Group B sitting on three points.

Slutsky said CSKA made life difficult for themselves at the Arena Khimki.

"Today's match showed once again that all teams have to fight until the final whistle in the UEFA Champions League," he said, via the UEFA website.

"We should have gone into the half-time break 4-0 up, but in the end we had to defend PSV's attacks to keep our 3-2 lead."

CSKA's next European outing is a clash at home to Manchester United on October 21.