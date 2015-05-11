Smalling backs Young for England recall

Ashley Young's resurgence under Louis van Gaal warrants an England call-up, according to his Manchester United team-mate Chris Smalling.

Young was tipped to be one of the first out of the door when Van Gaal arrived at Old Trafford in July but the 29-year-old has surprisingly been one of United's most consistent performers this season in the club's quest for UEFA Champions League football.

The 30-cap international winger played a key role in Saturday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, earning a first-half penalty and setting up Marouane Fellaini for the match-winning goal as United all but secured a top-four finish in the Premier League.

And Smalling believes Roy Hodgson could do worse than selecting Young for the first time since 2013.

"Ashley was terrific. Every time he got the ball he looked like he was going to beat his man. He's been a real threat the last few weeks," Smalling said.

"It could be a confidence thing and the manager showing faith in him. When you've got that you just build on it.

"He's quick and he can go both ways. He can cut in and have a shot or he can get past and put a cross in with his other foot.

"I think it's the unpredictability he's got. I think England could always do with a player like that and he's been there before and I'm sure he won't be far off."