Smalling doubtful for Tottenham trip

Defender Chris Smalling is a doubt for Manchester United's trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after a clash of heads in England's friendly against Netherlands on Wednesday left him with a nasty cut.

"Whether we can patch it up, I'm not quite sure. We need to tread carefully and see what he's like tomorrow," United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said.

Ferguson will also be without midfielder Tom Cleverley, who has a foot injury, and Antonio Valencia who is recovering from a hamstring strain, but Wayne Rooney returns after a throat infection.

"Rooney is fit and trained all week [but] Cleverley and Valencia are still out," the United manager added.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said international friendlies were becoming harder to accept as he prepared to face Liverpool on Saturday with injury doubts hanging over captain Robin van Persie and defender Thomas Vermaelen.

Van Persie played 45 minutes in Netherlands' 3-2 win over England on Wednesday while Vermaelen featured in Belgium's 1-1 draw with Greece. Wenger said both players were carrying knocks before they played.

"Personally I think international friendlies are becoming more and more difficult to accept," he told reporters on Friday, adding that he was considering lodging a formal complaint with the Belgian FA.

"We have a problem with Vermaelen that we have to assess today... Van Persie has a little groin problem that we have to assess."

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey is out of Saturday's match at Anfield with an ankle injury and will also miss their Champions League last-16 second leg with AC Milan on Tuesday.

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard is an injury doubt for their encounter with Arsenal after he was taken off with a tight hamstring in England's defeat by the Dutch.

"If I don't know what it is, I can't tell you whether there is every chance or no chance [of Gerrard facing Arsenal]," manager Kenny Dalglish said on Thursday.

"So rather than speculate it's best for us to just wait and see what the medical people have to say once they've seen him."

Croatia striker Nikica Jelavic will return to the Everton squad for Saturday's game at Queens Park Rangers after recovering from a groin injury that has limited him to one 30-minute appearance since he joined from Rangers in January.

"Niki Jelavic played 45 minutes for Croatia which will mean we have got him back much closer to being available," Everton manager David Moyes said on Friday.

"Jelavic will come back into contention, he trained with us before he went away and I was happy for him to go to get some playing time. I will take him with me [to QPR]."

Leaders Manchester City will equal the Premier League record for successive home wins if they beat Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

One more victory at the Etihad Stadium will mean th