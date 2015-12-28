Smith: Beating Arsenal would be special

AFC Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith says his Tottenham connections are giving him added motivation ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Smith started his career with Spurs and, after helping his side to the scalps of Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks, says Bournemouth will play without fear.

"We are going to go into the Arsenal game with confidence,” he told Bournemouth's official website.

"We’ve beaten Manchester United and Chelsea, so we won’t fear anyone else.

"The pressure is off us really. Arsenal are expected to win, so we’ll go there and just play our type of football.

"Before the game we will highlight their strengths and weaknesses, but the main concentration will be on how we are going to play against them."

Having been born and raised a Tottenham fan, Smith added that the prospect of a win at the Emirates Stadium was particularly special.

“I'm a former Spurs boy, so it will be nice for me to play at the Emirates against Arsenal," he commented.

“All my family are Tottenham fans, so they will all come to the game to support me. Hopefully it’s a good result for Bournemouth!”