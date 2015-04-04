Sneijder apologises to Leeds fans over advert

Sneijder posted a tweet advertising the products 15 years to the day since Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight were killed by a Turkish man ahead of Leeds' UEFA Cup semi-final against Galatasaray.

The Dutchman, who has played for Galatasaray since January 2013, was subsequently reminded of the anniversary by a Leeds fan, who said: "15 years ago 2 Leeds fans went to Istanbul to support their team & never returned R.I.P chris & kev. Knives are for cowards."

Sneijder subsequently removed his original tweet, and replied: "Very sorry. I didn't know this and deleted our promotion for the merchandise kitchen item. #Respect."