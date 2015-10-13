Sneijder: Blind not to blame

Wesley Sneijder refused to criticise coach Danny Blind after Netherlands missed out on a play-off spot in Euro 2016 qualification.

The Dutch needed to win their final Group A fixture and hope Iceland defeated Turkey in Konya, but they suffered a 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic while Fatih Terim's men won anyway.

As a result, Netherlands finished fourth in the group and failed to qualify for the European Championships for the first time since 1984, but Sneijder refused to lay the blame with the coach.

"This cannot be blamed on Blind. He trusts in the players and we must deliver," Sneijder told NOS.

The Galatasaray midfielder admitted Netherlands made too many mistakes and left themselves too exposed defensively against the Czechs.

"I am empty, physically and mentally," Sneijder said.

"If you know you have to win, you cannot make such mistakes.

"You know that they have a good team. You need to win so you have to play a disciplined and compact game.

"If you stay closed at the back you know you will get chances, but in this way you cannot.

"We started very well, but many errors were made and were punished."

Sneijder denied suggestions that he would call time on his international career but indicated he will consider the matter at a later point.

"I do not personally think about stopping. This is hard, but I do not want to talk about it now," he added.