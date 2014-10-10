Sneijder claims he's owed wages by Galatasaray
Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder has claimed that he is owed unpaid wages by club side Galatasaray.
The 30-year-old joined Gala from Serie A club Inter in January 2013 and is serving as vice-captain under new coach Cesare Prandelli.
But the former Real Madrid and Ajax man is apparently not being paid for his contribution to the Turkish Super Lig team and – according to reports in the Netherlands – has the right to a free transfer.
However, Sneijder, who is said to be owed around €1 million, does not appear in any hurry to leave Gala and has insisted he is focusing on Netherlands' upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers with Kazakhstan and Iceland.
"It's true that I am still owed money," Sneijder said in quotes reported by De Telegraaf. "Galatasaray is working to bring the finances in order.
"But I focus on the Oranje [national team]. My management talks with the club about a solution."
Sneijder has scored 22 goals in 66 appearances for Gala, winning the Super Lig, Turkish Cup and Super Cup.
His current contract expires in June 2016.
