Sneijder: Galatasaray will prove Champions League quality

Wesley Sneijder says Galatasaray will prove their Champions League mettle after admitting he is "angry" with their early-season domestic form.

Last season's Turkish double winners have managed just one victory in their opening four Super Lig games in 2015-16 and were held by Mersin Idmanyurdu in Istanbul on Saturday.

Sneijder hopes to find some reprieve when Gala begin their European campaign against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, and is determined to show they deserve their place among the continent's best.

"We have not made a good start in the league but the Champions League is a completely different," the Netherlands star said. "I get angry because I want to succeed, I'm a winner.

"We always play well at home in this competition due to the backing we get from our fans. We're a big club and we'll show it, we also started badly in the league last year but we ended up by claiming the title in Turkey.

"Atletico are strong side, it will be tough tomorrow. We will have to work hard and play as a team tomorrow - we can only win with this mentality. Atletico are the favourites because they have reached the semis and played in the final recently. They are capable of winning this competition."

Gala chairman Dursun Ozbek claimed late last week that the club are in advanced talks with Sneijder over a new deal and the former Inter and Real Madrid playmaker underlined his commitment to the club.

"I love Galatasaray. I do not want to leave," he added.

Head coach Hamza Hamzaoglu is confident his side can record a positive result against Atletico, insisting their recent performances have been better than results suggest.

"It will be a good game, we hope we end up with a positive result," he said.

"We haven't had a great start in the league but our team will play differently in the Champions League. Our results are poor but our football has been good, soon good results will come. We'll have a different line-up tomorrow and we will use a different game plan.

"Atletico are a settled team that have had the same coach for many years now, they play aggressively in attack and in defence."