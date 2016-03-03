Sneijder wants Galatasaray stay despite European ban

Wesley Sneijder insists he is happy to stay at Galatasaray despite the club's ban from European football.

The Turkish champions will serve a one-year ban from UEFA tournaments if they qualify for one in either of the next two seasons due to them breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Sneijder, though, is content to remain with Gala and claims he has never spoken to any Chinese clubs, even though he was linked with a lucrative move there last month.

"I am happy in Turkey and I won't leave," the 31-year-old Netherlands international told AA.

"I am said about the UEFA ban, but we are waiting for the decision and I will fight for my team. I have never talked with any Chinese club."

Sneijder has made 33 appearances for Galatasaray in 2015-16, scoring six goals.