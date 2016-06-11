So much Mor to come from Emre - Terim

Turkey youngster Emre Mor has all the attributes to become a star of the global game, according to national team boss Fatih Terim.

Mor capped a rapid rise over recent months by securing a move to from Danish club Nordsjaelland Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on the eve of his first major tournament.

The 18-year-old played for Denmark, the country of his birth, at youth level but was able to switch allegiance on account of his Turkish father in February.

Terim has since overseen a fast-tracking process from under-21 level to full international, and the winger could be unleashed in Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia.

"I think it was in January or the middle of December, our under-21 coaches called me about Emre Mor and they told me about him," Terim explained.

"After watching his videos I told them he is not an ordinary player, he is an extra-ordinary player

"I think that we made a good decision by calling him up

"I insist on saying that he has to learn many things and physically he has to improve. He has the capability to be a special footballer.

"He made the decision to move to Borussia Dortmund and I think he made a good choice.

"I'm really happy that we've got Emre in the Turkish national team."

In the Bundesliga, Mor will hope to follow the path of team-mate Hakan Calhanoglu, who is currently an influential playmaker for Bayer Leverkusen and his country.

"Emre is very special, he is a gifted player," said Calhanoglu, who also made his Turkey bow as a teenager.

"I had the same experience. He is young and this is a great opportunity for him

"It is thanks to our coach that he got this opportunity. Now he is together with us he always shows he is very talented

"He has to learn many things. He has the capacity to be a great footballer."