Social media reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro 2016 injury

It personally did not go according to the script for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo early in Sunday's Euro 2016 final.

Seeking to make amends for Portugal's Euro 2004 final defeat to Greece, Ronaldo left the field in tears on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury against the host nation at the Stade de France.

Ronaldo had initially returned to the pitch following a crunching tackle from Dimitri Payet but Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player was unable to continue in Paris.

Portugal did manage to go on and beat France 1-0 after extra time thanks to Eder's goal, though the 31-year-old's heartbreaking exit understandably drew worldwide attention. We take a look at the best tributes here from his fellow star athletes.

