Sol: Arsenal still the top team in north London

Campbell spent nine years at Tottenham before moving across London to join their fierce rivals Arsenal. And having lifted the League Cup with Spurs, Campbell went onto win three FA Cups and two Premier League titles as a Gunner.

Campbell admits Spurs have improved vastly this season as the sides prepare for a potentially pivotal derby clash, but he believes that unless they maintain this title-challenging form, they’ll continue to be in the shadow of Arsenal.

If you’re looking at quality then Arsenal’s quality of football has been superior. You have to look at it over five to 10 years to see how consistent they are and Tottenham have really come into their own this season. They have improved but let’s see after five seasons

“If you’re looking at quality then Arsenal’s quality of football has been superior,” said Campbell, speaking exclusively to 888sport.

“You have to look at it over five to 10 years to see how consistent they are, and Tottenham have really come into their own this season. They have improved but let’s see after five seasons.”

Having played a combined 14 years for the two clubs, Campbell is well aware of the magnitude of this game for both sides. Campbell believes it is now a three-horse race for the title, and although Spurs have the upper hand, Arsenal can quickly atone for their slip-up against Swansea with a win on Saturday.

Spurs are working as a fantastic unit and it’s all about consistency. They’ve had a great season and let’s see how they finish it off. If they get through all these big games they deserve to win it

“It’s a massive game. This is the business end of the season and it’s a three-horse race,” said Campbell. “The players know that now and it’s all about who gets the job done.

“Spurs are working as a fantastic unit and it’s all about consistency. They’ve had a great season and let’s see how they finish it off. If they get through all these big games they deserve to win it.

“For Arsenal it’s catch-up time but they are very lucky they’re playing Tottenham because they at least have a chance to rectify it [their surprise midweek defeat].

“What if they didn’t have a derby and it wasn’t in your hands to beat them and pull them back? Then you’re hoping for other teams to help you out.”

Read the full 888sport interview with Sol Campbell here, including how he thinks Theo Walcott needs to nail down a position in Arsene Wenger's starting XI.