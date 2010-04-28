Sol unsure about Arsenal future

The former England stopper began the campaign at League Two Notts County, only to walk out on a five-year contract with the Meadow Lane outfit after playing just one game.

Having returned to former club Arsenal to train with the squad and build up his fitness levels, the 35-year-old incredibly put pen-to-paper on a short-term contract with Arsene Wenger's side in January and has gone on to feature 12 times, scoring once against Porto in the Champions League.

However, speaking in the club's matchday programme ahead of the league clash with Manchester City, Campbell revealed that there are no guarantees that he will be staying with the club next season, as Wenger looks to assemble a side capable of winning a trophy for the first time since 2005.

"In truth I don't know what's going to happen," he said. "I think the boss will want to sit down and have a chat and we'll go from there.

"I'm really enjoying my football. I'm working hard and the fitness coaches, along with all the staff, have done wonders for me here.

"Being in an environment of this quality is perfect for me to play football, work hard and keep on going. It's fantastic to be here.

"The first game I played against Stoke City was great to play in even if we lost, and the Porto away game was, aside from one or two things, fantastic for me."

