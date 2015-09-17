Soldado: Villarreal move has exceeded expectations

In-form Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado said did he did not expect to make such a good start to life back in La Liga.

Soldado returned to Spain last month, ending his difficult Tottenham spell with a transfer to Villarreal.

The Spain international has scored two goals in three matches since switching to El Madrigal on a three-year deal, and the 30-year-old admitted his return to La Liga has exceeded expectations.

"I couldn't have wished for a better welcome and on a sporting level, we have started well, which is the most important thing," Soldado said in quotes published by AS Sport.

"Coming back has surpassed all of my expectations – I couldn't have imagined that it would be as good as it has been so far.

"I was really keen to come back to Spain, and above all to a club which has everything it needs to do things well."

Soldado and Co. face Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.