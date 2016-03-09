Solo takes issue with field conditions for SheBelieves Cup finale

Hope Solo is not happy about the playing conditions at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, which Wednesday will host the 2016 SheBelieves Cup title match between the U.S. national team and Germany.

The U.S. goalkeeper tweeted a photo of a sandy patch of grass Tuesday night with the caption, "This is what the top two women's teams in the world will play on tomorrow night #SheBelieves #EqualMeansEqual"

This is what the top two women's teams in the world will play on tomorrow night March 9, 2016

Solo has been one of the most outspoken in advocating for better playing conditions for women professional soccer players. Men, critics say, are given preferential treatment, with better venues and safer grassy playing fields compared to women.

The movement picked up steam during last summer's Women's World Cup in Canada, which was played entirely on artificial turf. The men's tournament exclusively uses natural grass fields, and Solo, along with her U.S. teammates, called for reforms and filed a lawsuit against FIFA, which was later dropped.

In December, the U.S. canceled a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago because of what the team called "unsafe field conditions" at Hawaii's Aloha Stadium. Megan Rapinoe had torn her ACL during a scrimmage at the University of Hawaii several days prior.