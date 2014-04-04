Solskjaer did not expect Sunderland points deduction

Sunderland have been fined for selecting Ji Dong-Won earlier this season despite not having international clearance to do so, with the Wearside club blaming an administrative error for their mistake and claiming the matter is now closed.

Solskaer too believes the decision must be accepted, even though a lack of a points deduction could have implications at the bottom of the table with Cardiff among the teams battling against Sunderland to avoid relegation.

Just a point currently separates Cardiff in 18th and Sunderland one place below, and the clubs are scheduled to meet in a crucial clash at the Stadium of Light on April 27.

"First of all they noticed, held their hands up and you have to admire that," Solskjaer said. "We have to accept that. I did not expect points to be deducted. We accept the outcome ... I did not say I'm not bothered, but there's nothing I can do.

"We have to accept the decision. We have to trust them to make the right decision according to the rules.

"We have to go up there (the Stadium of Light) and take three points off them."

A more pressing issue for Solskjaer is Saturday's showdown with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace at the Cardiff City Stadium, with his side having dropped points by conceding a last-gasp equaliser in a 3-3 draw at West Brom last weekend.

Cardiff trail 16th-placed Palace by five points, but Solskjaer insists he and opposite number Tony Pulis will not be concerned by the crunch game.

"Neither of us go in worried," he continued. "We see it as an opportunity for us to claw them back in and for them to pull clear.

"It's no worry. There's enough worries. It's an important game. We are running out of games. Last week if we'd lost it, to speak to the lads would be more difficult. We have to go out and give it a go and do what we can to get three points."