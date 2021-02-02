Solskjaer: Everyone should be available for Saints clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he should have a full-strength squad when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils will be hoping to return to winning ways following their goalless draw with Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium over the weekend.

United will now turn their focus to their next clash against the Saints, who have lost their last three top-flight matches since beating defending champions Liverpool at the start of January.

Solskjaer revealed that his main focus at the moment is to rotate his players to keep the squad fresh.

‘Well apart from the wear and tear and, as you say, the quick turnaround, everyone should be available’ Solskjaer told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

‘They’re not injured anyway. It’s just a matter of energy levels and seeing how they feel tomorrow. There are no new, fresh injuries anyway.’

Scott McTominay could return to the squad after being substituted at half time against Arsenal, with Phil Jones the only injury concerns for Solskjaer as he is yet to feature this season after undergoing an operation in the summer.

‘Phil has been recovering from an injury, a knee operation he had, and he's working hard to be available again. So, he will be included on the [Premier League] list,’ he added.

‘Hopefully he’ll get his fitness back sooner, rather than later, and be able to play.’

Manchester United are set to welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Tuesday, with kick off set for 10:15pm.