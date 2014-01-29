Solskjaer thrilled by Jones arrival at Cardiff
Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed excitement at the prospect of new signing Kenwyne Jones leading the line.
Jones completed his move to south Wales on Tuesday, as part of a swap deal that saw Peter Odemwingie move to Stoke City.
The Trinidad and Tobago striker proved inconsistent during his three-and-a-half year stay at the Britannia Stadium, but Solskjaer has no doubt Jones can prove a success as Cardiff aim to escape the Premier League relegation zone.
Speaking after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United, Solskjaer said of Jones: "He's what I need. He's a striker I've admired for many years.
"He's always been difficult to play against. I'm looking forward to seeing him play.
"What he did in training (was fantastic). It's a shame we didn't get the papers signed (in time for him to feature against United), but he'll give us that 'oomph'."
After joining Stoke for £8 million from Sunderland in August 2010, Jones scored 26 goals in 115 appearances for the club, with eight of his strikes coming in the League Cup.
