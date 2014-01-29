Solskjaer thrilled by Jones arrival at Cardiff

Jones completed his move to south Wales on Tuesday, as part of a swap deal that saw Peter Odemwingie move to Stoke City.

The Trinidad and Tobago striker proved inconsistent during his three-and-a-half year stay at the Britannia Stadium, but Solskjaer has no doubt Jones can prove a success as Cardiff aim to escape the Premier League relegation zone.

Speaking after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United, Solskjaer said of Jones: "He's what I need. He's a striker I've admired for many years.

"He's always been difficult to play against. I'm looking forward to seeing him play.

"What he did in training (was fantastic). It's a shame we didn't get the papers signed (in time for him to feature against United), but he'll give us that 'oomph'."

After joining Stoke for £8 million from Sunderland in August 2010, Jones scored 26 goals in 115 appearances for the club, with eight of his strikes coming in the League Cup.