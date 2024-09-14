'Some players fighting relegation were on more than us: it wasn't right': Tottenham players were 'laughed at' by England team-mates - over how LITTLE they were paid

Former Tottenham defender Danny Rose has revealed that he and his Spurs team-mates were ‘laughed at’ while on England duty over how little they were being paid.

Rose enjoyed a 13-year-old spell at Tottenham after joining as a 17-year-old from Leeds United in 2007, and would go to win 29 England caps during his time in north London and was part of the squad that went to the 2018 World Cup.

He would win the 2008 League Cup with the team on his way to making more than 200 appearances for the club, but has now admitted that he and his team-mates at the time, who consistently qualified for European competition were not being appropriately compensated by the regime led by Daniel Levy.

Speaking on the In The Zone podcast, Rose said: “When we would go away with England, the lads would laugh at us at what we're being paid. And I have one friend who was at another club.

“I remember one season where West Brom were fighting relegation while we were near the top and some of their players were on more than what we were on. That wasn't right. With Spurs and win bonuses, you had to win by at least a couple of goals to get a bonus from it.

“At the time, I don't regret saying anything about it because it was the truth but now I think the lads are being paid appropriately.”

Rose left Tottenham in 2021 at the end of his contract and would complete his career with a short stint at Watford.

