10 free agents Premier League clubs can still sign following the end of the transfer window

The summer transfer window came to a close on Friday evening, meaning Premier League sides are now unable to wheel and deal until January.

But while squads are now locked in for the rest of 2024, there remains one route to sign players, as free agents can still be snapped up.

Now that the summer sales are over, the free agent market will come to the fore, and those players who have been looking for a new club since the end of last season will be looking for landing spots. FourFourTwo takes a look at ten of the best and most notable free agents on the market.

Free agents Premier League clubs can still sign

1. Adrien Rabiot

The biggest name on the free agent list, with the 29-year-old Rabiot having played a key role for France at this summer's Euro 2024 following his release from Juventus this summer.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, AC Milan and Bayern Munich have been linked with the central midfielder this summer, who will be hoping that a decent landing spot emerges now that the transfer window has shut in Europe's major leagues.

2. Mario Hermoso

Mario Hermoso

Mario Hermoso's contract with Atletico Madrid expired this summer, ending his five-year spell with Diego Simeone's side. As was the case with Rabiot, the 29-year-old was linked with some top clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City and the Saudi Pro League.

But any clubs wanting to sign the former Real Madrid youth product may need to get a move on, as he has been heavily linked with Roma as a replacement for Al-Fahya-bound Chris Smalling.

3. Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French forward's nine-year Manchester United career came to a close this summer, with the 28-year-old having been moved to the periphery of the first-team in recent seasons.

Rumours of a potential landing spot have been somewhat thin on the ground and Martial will have to take a significant wage cut on his reported £250,000-a-week Old Trafford earnings.

4. Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former Manchester United forward, Depay featured for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 after agreeing to part ways with Atletico Madrid after just a single, disappointing season.

The 30-year-old has played for Lyon and Barcelona since his Old Trafford exit, but may find the calibre of teams looking to sign him drops this summer.

5. Yusuf Yazici

Yusuf Yazici in action for Turkey at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Another player who turned out at Euro 2024 after his Lille contract expired, with the 27-year-old playing twice for Turkey in Germany.

Recently linked with Lazio, Yazici will no doubt be hoping that Premier League sides in need of attacking reinforcements will remember the excellent goal he scored against Aston Villa in the Europa League last season.

6. Joel Matip

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip (Image credit: Getty Images)

A cult figure at Anfield, Joel Matip was let go this summer after missing most of the 2023/24 campaign with an ACL injury.

The 33-year-old may find that age and his recent injury history count against him as he looks for a new club, but if things break right for the Cameroonian, he could be a useful short-term situation for someone.

7. Andre Gomes

Gomes most recently played for Everton

The 31-year-old struggled for game time at Everton last season and it was no surprise that the financially struggling Toffees were happy to let him depart the club this summer.

Has played fewer than 30 games in all but one of the last six seasons and a move to either the MLS or the Saudi Pro League looks more realistic than a Premier League return.

8. Iker Muniain

Iker Muniain in action for Athletic Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 31-year-old forward brought the curtain down on a 19-year spell with Athletic Bilbao after coming up through the Basque Country side's youth set-up.

A proposed move to Argentinian side River Plate fell through last month, but it's easy to see him leaving European football.

9. Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels, formerly of Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

We'll close out this list with a couple of veterans that we'd love to see in the Premier League, even if Father Time has other ideas. Mats Hummels saw his second Borussia Dortmund spell come to an end in the summer, but the 35-year-old still looked the part last season and he was somewhat unlucky to miss out on a place in Germany's Euro 2024 squad.

10. Sergio Ramos

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos

At the age of 38, we probably all know Sergio Ramos isn't heading to the Premier League, but the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain defender shows few signs of wanting to call it a day just yet.

A prime candidate for a move to the Saudi Pro League or a stint in MLS.

