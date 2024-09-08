Which NFL team each Premier League fanbase should follow, according to AI

With the Premier League just three weeks old and already breaking for international fixtures, it's handy that the National Football League (NFL) is starting up again in America.

To welcome the return of the NFL season, Bonuscodebets.co.uk tasked ChatGPT with giving fans of each Premier League team to follow. With just 20 Premier League sides and 32 NFL teams, some sides from the USA unfortunately haven't been picked, however.

The prompt given to the AI was: "Recommend an NFL team to support to fans of each of the 20 2024/25 Premier League clubs. Outline reasons why each of the pairings makes sense and are compatible, looking at historical and recent data as well as comparing the fanbases."

Which NFL team each Premier League fanbase should follow

Arsenal - San Francisco 49ers

"Arsenal and the San Francisco 49ers share rich histories and storied traditions in their respective sports," BonusCodeBets reason. "Both clubs have experienced periods of dominance (Arsenal in the early 2000s with their 'Invincibles' season, and the 49ers with their Super Bowl victories in the 1980s and 1990s).

"Recently, both teams have undergone significant rebuilds, focusing on developing young talent and adopting modern tactics, but have fallen short at the final hurdle.

"Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta, balancing youth and experience, mirrors the 49ers’ recent success, built on a strong defence, innovative offense, and a mix of veteran leadership and young stars. Both fanbases are passionate, with high expectations, and are witnessing a return to form."

Aston Villa - Cleveland Browns

"Aston Villa and the Cleveland Browns are historic clubs with deeply loyal fanbases, both of whom have endured long periods of struggle. Aston Villa, one of England’s oldest clubs, won the European Cup in 1982 but has spent much of the past few decades outside the upper echelons of English football.

"Similarly, the Browns were a dominant NFL team in the mid-20th century but suffered from a playoff drought and overall poor performances for years. Recently, both teams have shown signs of resurgence.

"Villa’s return to the Premier League and push for a Champions League spot reflect the Browns’ playoff appearance in 2020 after a lengthy absence. Both teams are working to restore their former glory, driven by smart management and a clear vision."

Bournemouth - Arizona Cardinals

"Bournemouth and the Arizona Cardinals both represent smaller market teams that have achieved success against the odds. Bournemouth, a relatively modest club, has climbed the ranks of English football to establish itself in the Premier League, often defying expectations with limited resources. The Arizona Cardinals, one of the NFL’s oldest franchises, have also had their share of ups and downs, with occasional playoff runs despite being considered underdogs.

"Both teams are known for their resilience, with Bournemouth’s fight against relegation paralleling the Cardinals’ battle in the highly competitive NFC West. They have built reputations for being tough opponents, capable of upsetting more established teams."

Brentford - Cincinnati Bengals

"Brentford’s recent rise to the Premier League, driven by a data-driven approach and smart recruitment, is comparable to the Cincinnati Bengals’ recent success. The Bengals, after years of being a middling team, have rebuilt through strategic drafting and have become a formidable force in the NFL, reaching the Super Bowl in 2022.

"Similarly, Brentford has shaken off its underdog status by punching above its weight, securing impressive league finishes despite their modest budget. Both teams are exciting, innovative, and known for their intelligent approaches to team building, which have allowed them to compete against more financially powerful rivals."

Brighton & Hove Albion - Miami Dolphins

"Brighton & Hove Albion and the Miami Dolphins are both clubs that have embraced modern, innovative strategies to climb the ranks in their respective leagues. Brighton’s rise in the Premier League under Graham Potter and later Roberto De Zerbi has been marked by smart recruitment, tactical flexibility, and a commitment to playing attractive football.

"The Dolphins, similarly, have focused on building a young, dynamic team with a potent offense, turning heads with their exciting style of play. Both teams have ambitious ownerships that are focused on sustainable success, often outperforming expectations and challenging the traditional powerhouses."

Chelsea - Los Angeles Rams

"Chelsea and the Los Angeles Rams are clubs that have become synonymous with aggressive spending and high-profile success. Chelsea, under the ownership of Roman Abramovich and now Todd Boehly, has consistently invested in top talent, leading to numerous Premier League titles and Champions League victories.

"The Rams have followed a similar model, trading draft picks for established stars and building a team capable of winning Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Both clubs are based in major cities, have modern, world-class stadiums, and are unafraid to make bold moves in the pursuit of success, often leading to high-stakes, high-reward outcomes."

Crystal Palace - Las Vegas Raiders

"Crystal Palace and the Las Vegas Raiders share a reputation for being gritty, unpredictable teams with passionate, loyal fanbases. Palace, a staple of the Premier League in recent years, is known for its ability to punch above its weight, often securing mid-table finishes and occasionally challenging the top teams.

"The Raiders, with their storied history and a recent move to Las Vegas, have a similar underdog spirit, frequently competing in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions. Both teams are characterized by their resilience, exciting play, and the strong cultural identity of their supporters, who are among the most passionate in their leagues."

Everton - New York Jets

"Everton and the New York Jets are both clubs with a proud history but have struggled to find success in recent years. Everton, once a powerhouse in English football, has faced relegation battles and inconsistent performances despite having a large, devoted fanbase.

"The Jets, similarly, have a storied history but have endured one of the longest playoff droughts in the NFL, often finishing near the bottom of their division. Both clubs have undergone multiple managerial changes and rebuilds in an attempt to restore their former glories but have yet to see consistent results. Their passionate fans remain hopeful for a return to better days."

Fulham - Jacksonville Jaguars

"As well as sharing the same owners, Fulham and the Jacksonville Jaguars share a status as clubs that often find themselves fighting to establish a consistent presence in their leagues.

"Fulham has yo-yoed between the Premier League and the Championship in recent years, struggling to secure a stable position in the top flight. The Jaguars, one of the NFL’s newer franchises, have similarly experienced a mix of highs and lows, including a surprising run to the AFC Championship Game in 2017, but have generally struggled to remain competitive.

"Both teams are working towards building a stronger foundation to ensure long-term success, often relying on a blend of young talent and experienced leaders."

Ipswich Town - Carolina Panthers

"Ipswich Town and the Carolina Panthers share a relatively recent history of both success and struggle. Ipswich, under legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson, won the UEFA Cup in 1981 and were a competitive force in English football during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

"The Panthers, established in 1995, reached the Super Bowl twice, in 2003 and 2015, but have faced challenges in maintaining that level of success. Ipswich’s recent promotion to the Premier League after a long absence mirrors the Panthers’ attempts to return to playoff contention after several rebuilding seasons.

"Both teams have strong local support and are working towards re-establishing themselves as competitive forces in their leagues."

Leicester City - Washington Commanders

"Leicester City and the Washington Commanders are clubs with a history of unexpected successes and recent challenges. Leicester’s 2016 Premier League title is one of the greatest underdog stories in sports history, while the Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins, won three Super Bowls between 1982 and 1991 but have struggled to recapture that success in recent decades.

"Both teams have undergone significant changes in ownership and management and are currently in the process of rebuilding. Leicester’s drop to the Championship after the 2023/24 season (and subsequent immediate promotion) and the Commanders’ ongoing search for consistent success highlight the challenges both clubs face as they strive to return to the top of their sports."

Liverpool - Dallas Cowboys

"Liverpool and the Dallas Cowboys are two of the most globally recognized and supported teams in their respective sports, known for their rich histories and passionate fanbases. Liverpool, with their 19 league titles and six European Cups, are one of English football’s most successful clubs.

The Cowboys, with five Super Bowl wins, are often referred to as “America’s Team” due to their widespread popularity. Both clubs have experienced periods of dominance followed by struggles to maintain that level of success.

"However, under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have recently returned to the pinnacle of English and European football, mirroring the Cowboys’ periodic resurgence in the NFL Playoffs. Their massive commercial appeal and iconic status in their sports make them a natural pairing."

Manchester City - Kansas City Chiefs

"Manchester City and the Kansas City Chiefs are the current powerhouses in their respective leagues, known for their recent dominance and innovative approaches. Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, have become the team to beat in the Premier League, winning five titles in the last six years and achieving a historic treble in 2023.

"Similarly, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have been a dominant force in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls (in 2020, 2023 and 2024) and regularly contending for the title. Both teams are known for their attacking prowess, tactical innovation, and deep squads, and they are setting the standard for success in their leagues."

Manchester United - New England Patriots

"Manchester United and the New England Patriots are two of the most successful and storied teams in their respective sports, each having dominated their leagues for extended periods. Manchester United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues, establishing themselves as one of the most successful clubs in football history.

"Similarly, the Patriots, led by Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, won six Super Bowls between 2001 and 2019, becoming the NFL’s most successful franchise in the modern era. However, both teams have struggled to replicate that success in recent years—United has faced challenges in their post-Ferguson era, and the Patriots have been rebuilding since Brady’s departure in 2020.

"Despite recent struggles, both teams remain iconic global brands with enormous fanbases, constantly striving to return to the top."

Newcastle United - Philadelphia Eagles

"Newcastle United and the Philadelphia Eagles share similarities in their passionate fanbases, strong community ties, and recent resurgence. Newcastle, under new ownership and significant investment, has returned to the upper echelons of the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League in 2023.

"The Eagles, known for their loyal and fervent supporters, won their first Super Bowl in 2018 and have remained competitive since. Both teams are on the rise, with strong management and ambitious plans for sustained success, and they are poised to challenge the traditional powerhouses in their leagues."

Nottingham Forest - Chicago Bears

"Nottingham Forest and the Chicago Bears are historic teams with proud legacies, each having achieved significant success in the past but facing modern challenges. Forest won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, a remarkable achievement for a club of its size.

The Bears are one of the NFL’s oldest franchises, with a rich history including a Super Bowl win in 1985 and multiple NFL Championships in the pre-Super Bowl era. Both teams have passionate, long-suffering fanbases who remain devoted despite recent struggles to return to the top. Forest’s return to the Premier League after a long absence mirrors the Bears’ ongoing efforts to rebuild and return to championship contention."

Southampton - Tennessee Titans

"Southampton and the Tennessee Titans are clubs known for their ability to develop talent and compete at a high level despite not being among the traditional powerhouses in their leagues. Southampton has a strong academy that has produced players like Gareth Bale and Virgil van Dijk, and they have consistently punched above their weight in the Premier League.

"The Titans, similarly, have been competitive in the NFL with smart drafting and player development, reaching the playoffs multiple times in recent years, including an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019. Both teams are respected for their ability to compete against bigger clubs while maintaining a strong identity."

Tottenham Hotspur - Minnesota Vikings

"Tottenham Hotspur and the Minnesota Vikings share a history of being competitive but often falling short of winning the ultimate prize. Tottenham, despite reaching the Champions League final in 2019 and consistently finishing in the Premier League’s top four, have not won a league title since 1961.

"The Vikings have reached the Super Bowl four times, most recently in 1977, but have yet to win the championship. Both teams have state-of-the-art stadiums, loyal fanbases, and are known for their near-misses in pursuit of major trophies. Their histories are marked by high expectations and close calls, with both teams still searching for that elusive major title."

West Ham United - New Orleans Saints

"West Ham United and the New Orleans Saints are both clubs with strong local identities, passionate fanbases, and recent successes that have brought joy to their supporters. West Ham, after years of fluctuating performances, won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023, their first major trophy in decades.

"The Saints, who were long considered one of the NFL’s underachieving franchises, won their first Super Bowl in 2010, bringing a sense of triumph to a city recovering from Hurricane Katrina. Both clubs are deeply rooted in their communities, with a strong sense of tradition and a commitment to entertaining, attacking play.

"Their recent successes have brought them into the spotlight, with both teams aiming to build on their achievements."

Wolves - Indianapolis Colts

"Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Indianapolis Colts are clubs that have experienced both highs and lows in their histories, with recent years marked by efforts to establish consistent success. Wolves, after a period in the lower leagues, have re-established themselves as a Premier League club, even qualifying for European competitions.

"The Colts, after winning the Super Bowl in 2007 and enjoying years of success with quarterback Peyton Manning, have been in a rebuilding phase, trying to return to the top of the NFL. Both clubs have strong traditions, passionate fanbases, and are focused on achieving sustained success through smart management and development."