‘Something has to be done’ about VAR, Wolves’ Santo says after Leicester draw

“Something has to be done” about VAR, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said after being denied victory against Leicester.

Willy Boly’s first-half header was ruled out after a marginal offside call against Pedro Neto in Friday’s 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Wolves could not find a winner after Hamza Choudury was sent off for a second yellow card with 14 minutes left.

Nuno wants VAR to be refined after a controversial first season of use in the Premier League.

“There used to be an expression here in England about ‘clear daylight’ in these decisions,” he said.

“Something has to be done. When you have something and someone takes it away, you don’t like it but the law is the law.

"Let the people that understand make changes to go back to the joy of celebrating goals like we used to do, because we are in danger of becoming robots and football is not about that."

“I’m not a specialist on refereeing, we are not judging the work of the referees here. I’m frustrated with the situation and all that is involved. We should not be sitting here talking about this.”

Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore came close to winning it late on, with the point taking Wolves to seventh ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Leicester have won just one of their last five Premier League games and missed the chance to return to second.

The draw kept the Foxes third, although Manchester City’s two-year ban from UEFA competitions for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, strengthens their Champions League hopes even if City are appealing.

Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “It was a good game considering it was 0-0.

“The goal which was disallowed came from a bit of sloppy play from us which led to the corner. Nuno will obviously be disappointed but when you’re the manager on the other side of it it’s brilliant.

“In the last 20 minutes you have to show a different type of courage. For us to keep a clean sheet and get through it in the end was very pleasing.”

But Rodgers questioned Choudhury’s first yellow card after a foul on Jimenez early in the second half.

He added: “It’s a really well-timed tackle. Hamza gets the ball and Jimenez’s foot comes onto his shin. I thought he was unfortunate with the first yellow.”