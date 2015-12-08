'Something needs to change', warns Swansea chairman Jenkins

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins says "something needs to change" amid reports that Garry Monk's future is uncertain.

Monk's side have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games - against bottom-placed Aston Villa in October - and sit just a point clear of the relegation zone.

The former Swansea captain has previously suggested he retains the chairman's support but acknowledged after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Leicester City that his side's loss of form represented a "serious situation".

And speaking at Windsor Castle after receiving an OBE on Tuesday, Jenkins said: "We all feel at the club that something needs to change to get things back on a positive note as quickly as possible and get us back to the levels of performances we have got to have to win games at the Premier League level."

Monk has held talks with Jenkins and the club's board regularly over recent weeks as Swansea's difficult run of form has continued, with former manager Brendan Rodgers linked with a return to the Liberty Stadium.

Asked whether there would be an announcement on Monk's future ahead of Saturday's trip to title-chasing Manchester City, Jenkins added: "Not today, because I am up here [in London].

"The difference between the end of August and how we find ourselves today is something we haven't experienced at Swansea before, such a big change around from where we were after beating Manchester United in the last game in August.

"I think it just again highlights if things are not dealt with and addressed early enough the Premier League is very unforgiving.

"Unless everybody's focus is 100 per cent week in, week out, things can change very quickly."