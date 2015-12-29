Son backheel winner no surprise to Trippier

The quality of Son Heung-min's backheeled winning goal against Watford came as no surprise to the Totttenham squad, according to Kieran Trippier.

The South Korea international, who had come on as a second-half substitute, scored with a dramatic flick in the 89th minute to give Spurs a 2-1 victory at Watford.

It was Trippier who set up Son's strike on his first league start for Tottenham and he revealed the forward is regularly producing magical moments on the training ground.

The former Burnley defender told Spurs TV: "I tried to put in as many crosses as I could for my team-mates but the first one came back out [in the move that led to the winning goal].

"I got another opportunity and crossed to Sonny who did a clever flick - happy days!

"Sonny is a clever player, you see it day in, day out in training and there is no surprise he found that bit of skill to get the second goal."

Trippier, 25, felt Tottenham showed impressive character to earn a third straight Premier League victory.

He continued: "There is no better feeling to come out on top like that. The fans were fantastic all the way through and that second goal was for them.

"It was a great celebration all together at the end and that just shows how close everyone is at this club.

"Watford have showed real spirit in previous games and made it hard for us when they had 10 men but we kept believing and believing that we could get that second goal.

"The belief is massive here and it’s no shock we scored that winner at the end."