Sorensen may miss World Cup

Sorensen, injured in a collision with Chelsea's Salomon Kalou as the Ivory Coast striker poked home his second goal, was taken to hospital.

"He's definitely dislocated his elbow," Stoke manager Tony Pulis told reporters.

"We hope it can be just popped back in and he doesn't have to have an operation. If he has to have an operation then he's struggling for the World Cup."

Sorensen made his international debut 11 years ago and has 86 caps. He will turn 34 on June 12, two days before Denmark's Group E opener against the Netherlands.

