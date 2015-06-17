Sousa departs Basel amid Fiorentina links

Paulo Sousa has left his position as Basel head coach by mutual consent amid speculation he is set to take over the vacant position at Fiorentina.

The Portuguese moved to Basel ahead of the 2014-15 campaign and led the club to the Swiss Super League title in his one season in charge.

Basel confirmed that Sousa has left the club on Twitter, and he said: "I thank the club and the supporters for the confidence placed in me.

"I thank especially my players and I wish all in Basel well, and I hope that the club is successful as it has been in the past."

Sousa's next destination is yet to be confirmed, but he has been strongly linked with Serie A club Fiorentina.

Fiorentina dismissed Vincenzo Montella earlier this month, citing a breakdown in trust for the Italian's exit.

Sousa also counts spells at the likes of QPR, Swansea City and Leicester City on his managerial CV.