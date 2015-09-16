Sousa ready for Basel reunion

Fiorentina must raise their game in the Europa League on Thursday if they want to taste early success over Basel, says Paulo Sousa.

The Portuguese head coach comes face to face with his former employers in Group I this week, less than three months after replacing Vincenzo Montella at the Artemio Franchi.

Sousa's knowledge of Basel's squad means he knows what it will take for his new side to enjoy a winning start, so he has called for a higher work-rate to improve on their steady start to the campaign.

"Basel know me well, just as I know them," said Sousa. "Basel have more experience in Europe and know they can play the final at home.

"They're focusing a great deal on this tournament and reaching that final, so if we want to get there, we've got to want it even more.

"We want to win every game, as I never go out there thinking of a draw or defeat.

"We know that we will often face quality opponents, but the only objective of our work is to win."