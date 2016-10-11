South Africa 1 Ghana 1: Patosi stunner earns draw

Ayanda Patosi netted a fine equaliser as South Africa fought back to draw 1-1 at home to Ghana in a friendly on Tuesday.

Avram Grant's Black Stars dominated the first half and went in front through Mubarak Wakaso's spot-kick, but Patosi's 51st-minute leveller saw the game end level in Durban.

Ghana had the better of the opening exchanges, and, although Brighton Mhlongo twice denied Majeed Waris, the visitors took the lead with a 37th-minute penalty.

Harrison Afful was brought down in the area, with Wakaso converting from the spot.

Christian Atsu wasted an opportunity to double the lead, and Ghana's missed chances proved costly as South Africa equalised shortly after half-time.

With the wind picking up, Patosi took aim from the edge of the area and curled a superb strike beyond Adam Kwarasey.

The hosts had a late chance to win the game, through Thamsanqa Gabuza, but he fired over from a great position.