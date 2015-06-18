South Africa v Mauritius: Bafana not the finished article, warns Mashaba

Despite ending their dreary run of form with Tuesday's comeback win against Angola, Shakes Mashaba feels his South Africa side still have problems to solve going into their clash with Mauritius.

Mashaba saw his side fight back from a goal down to end a six-match winless run in Cape Town - Thamsanqa Gabuza's equaliser the first South African goal in four outings.

Ayanda Patosi sealed the friendly victory as Bafana Bafana showed signs of recovery following winless campaigns in the Africa Cup of Nations and the COSAFA Cup.

An apparent improvement in front of goal will likely serve as the main source of optimism for South Africa fans, who will hope to see their side take a step towards the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on Saturday.

Victory against Mauritius over two legs will see them face Swaziland or Angola for a place at the competition in Rwanda.

While Mashaba was pleased to his side get back to winning ways, the Bafana Bafana coach is not getting carried away ahead of the visit of Mauritius to the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

"Even though we scored two goals and won the game, the problem of finishing was still evident but this was a good preparation match for our upcoming game against Mauritius," Mashaba told reporters.

"It gave us more or less of the same of what to expect even though not at the same level in terms of skills and attacking football.

"Our boys did very well and we are very happy about the outcome, the victory was what we were looking for and it came at the right time."

While South Africa were disappointing in their goalless AFCON qualification opener against Gambia, Mauritius were hammered 7-1 by Ghana in Accra.

However, Alain Happe and his side will likely take heart from the fact that Mashaba will need to reshuffle his pack for the CHAN qualifier with only domestic-based players allowed to compete.

The likes of Patosi, Thulani Serero and May Mahlangu will all return to their clubs with Mashaba set to call up players in their place.

Defenders Clayton Daniels and Anele Ngcongca are expected to be fit however after picking up knocks against Angola.