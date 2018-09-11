South Korea 0 Chile 0: Vidal, Valdes miss sitters in friendly draw
Tuesday's friendly between South Korea and Chile in Suwon ended in a goalless draw after misses from Arturo Vidal and Diego Valdes.
Barcelona midfielder Vidal last week issued a strong denial following reports he has suffered a knee injury, telling the media: "I heard a lot of things and they're all lies."
Vidal was fit enough to start for Chile in Suwon, playing 74 minutes in a tight contest with the 2018 Asian Games winners.
He should have broken the deadlock in the second half, firing a volley from the edge of the six-yard box over when it looked easier to score.
South Korea captain Son Heung-min saw his cross headed narrowly wide by Jang Hyun-soo in the 68th minute, their best chance since Hwang Ui-jo forced a first-half save from Gabriel Arias.
Arias denied Ki Sung-yueng and in stoppage time a loose pass from Jang sent Valdes through on goal, the attacking midfielder taking the ball past goalkeeper Kim Jin-hyeon but screwing his finish over.
¡Finalizó en Suwon ! igualó sin goles frente a en un apasionante encuentro. September 11, 2018
