South Korea 0 Chile 0: Vidal, Valdes miss sitters in friendly draw

Arturo Vidal and Diego Valdes missed fantastic chances as Chile failed to break down South Korea, playing out a 0-0 draw in Tuesday's friendly.

Barcelona midfielder Vidal last week issued a strong denial following reports he has suffered a knee injury, telling the media: "I heard a lot of things and they're all lies."

Vidal was fit enough to start for Chile in Suwon, playing 74 minutes in a tight contest with the 2018 Asian Games winners.

He should have broken the deadlock in the second half, firing a volley from the edge of the six-yard box over when it looked easier to score.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min saw his cross headed narrowly wide by Jang Hyun-soo in the 68th minute, their best chance since Hwang Ui-jo forced a first-half save from Gabriel Arias.

Arias denied Ki Sung-yueng and in stoppage time a loose pass from Jang sent Valdes through on goal, the attacking midfielder taking the ball past goalkeeper Kim Jin-hyeon but screwing his finish over.