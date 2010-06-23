South Korea aim high thanks to the Yak

Korea drew 2-2 with the Super Eagles to seal second spot in Group B and a last 16 encounter with Uruguay on June 26. It marks the first time South Korea have advanced to the second round of a World Cup finals on foreign soil.

They were helped in no small part by some woeful Nigerian finishing, including the miss of the tournament when an unmarked Yakubu somehow managed to sidefoot the ball wide from six metres out and an open goal at his mercy.

It was an astonishing miss, one of the worst of any World Cup, and will undoubtedly be replayed in Yakubu's mind and on "Football's Funniest Moments" for years to come.

South Korea coach Huh Jung-moo said his side put themselves under unnecessary pressure but praised their reaction after going behind 1-0.

"Nigeria had quite a few opportunities, Yakubu missed a chance for example," said Huh after the game. "We thought it would be difficult if we conceded the first goal so when it actually happened it was a difficult situation for us.

"But our players managed to keep their cool to get a draw."

Huh was immensely proud to become the first Korean coach to lead the team to the second round.

"I know my players will not be satisfied with just reaching the round of 16 and we will work harder to reach the semi-finals," said Huh.

"The first objective was to reach the last 16 but after that it's anybody's guess. My players will be shooting for higher targets now."

South Korea face Group A winners Uruguay in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.



