South Korea striker Shin wakes from coma

The 24-year-old Jeju United forward slipped into unconsciousness after collapsing during a game against Daegu on May 8. He received cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the pitch before being taken to Jeju Island's Halla Hospital.

Shin, who has also played for Korea's Suwon Blue Wings and Turkish club Bursaspor in 2009, would be moved to hospital in Seoul to expedite his recovery, said Jeju United official Lee Dong-nam.

"We are very pleased with Shin rehabilitated from a 50-day-long coma," Lee told Reuters. "Though currently he merely speaks simple words such as 'father, 'mother' and 'goodbye,' he's getting better."

Lee added that Jeju coach Park Kyung-hoon wanted to see Shin back on the field kicking a ball again.

"Now we are arranging to send Shin to the Sports Medical Clinic of Samsung Hospital in Seoul, which has lots of medical data collected from patients with the same symptoms and could provide better treatment."