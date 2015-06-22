Southampton agree Stekelenburg loan

Southampton have strengthened their goalkeeping options ahead of the new Premier League campaign with the loan signing of Maarten Stekelenburg.

The Netherlands international arrives on a season-long deal from Championship side Fulham, and will provide cover as number one Fraser Forster continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Stekelenberg embarks on another season away from Craven Cottage, having spent the previous campaign with Monaco in Ligue 1, and is relishing the chance to return to England's top flight.

He told Southampton's official website: "I'm very pleased that I've joined.

"It's a big, nice club that will play European football - and I can play. Last year I didn't play a lot, so it's an opportunity for me. I'm grateful.

"The last two years weren't the best of my career. As they say in England: the best is yet to come."

The 32-year-old's arrival at St Mary's Stadium sees him reunited with Ronald Koeman, after previously working under the Dutchman at Ajax.

"Maarten is a goalkeeper with a wealth of top-level experience who will prove to be an important addition to the squad at this early stage of pre-season," said Southampton executive director of football Les Reed.

"While Fraser Forster's rehabilitation is progressing well, adding Maarten to our squad alongside Kelvin Davis and Paulo Gazzaniga will give us strength in depth for what will be a busy season."