Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu joins Lincoln on loan for the season

Dan Nlundulu has joined Lincoln on a season-long loan after signing a new three-year deal at Southampton.

The 22-year-old academy graduate made 16 first-team appearances for Saints last term, scoring his first senior goal in January’s FA Cup fourth-round win against Shrewsbury.

Forward Nlundulu has been rewarded with a new St Mary’s deal until at least 2024 and will spend the forthcoming campaign with Lincoln.

Michael Appleton’s Imps narrowly missed out on promotion from Sky Bet League One last term, having lost 2-1 in the play-off final to Blackpool.

A Southampton statement read: “The club wishes Dan well for the season ahead and looks forward to monitoring his progress during his time at Sincil Bank.”