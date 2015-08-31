Southampton recruit young goalkeeper Lewis

Southampton have confirmed the signing of 17-year-old goalkeeper Harry Lewis from League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

The England youth international will work with both the Under-18 and Under-21 sides at St Mary's Stadium after signing a three-year professional contract.

"I think just looking round the place you can see it is a fantastic football club with brilliant facilities and excellent coaching staff," he told the club's official website.



"I think it was a no-brainer really for me to make this move. I’ve been at Shrewsbury since I was eight and it is my hometown club.

"I'm always going to be close to them but when an opportunity like this comes around you don't say no.



"I'm here to get better as a footballer and get as many chances as I can. That's the most important thing for me."