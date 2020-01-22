Southampton turn down third Leeds bid for striker Che Adams

Leeds have had a third offer for Southampton striker Che Adams rejected, the PA news agency understands.

The Sky Bet Championship club want to sign Adams initially on loan with an option to complete a permanent £20million deal for the 23-year-old if they are promoted.

The PA news agency also understands that Leeds are hoping to seal a loan move this week for Manchester City’s teenage winger Ian Poveda.

Leeds, who offered a substantial loan fee for Adams, are desperate to boost their attacking options after winning only one of their last seven league matches.

They have been linked for several weeks with Adams, who scored 22 goals for Birmingham in the Championship last season before joining Southampton for £15million in the summer.

Adams has been used mainly as a substitute in the top flight this season, but Saints boss Ralph Hassenhuttl has made it clear the striker remains a key part of his plans.

Leeds will continue to work on several other transfer targets and remain in talks with several other clubs, both in England and across Europe.

They have been linked with Watford striker Andre Gray and Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle among others.

Leeds are determined to avoid breaching the English Football League’s Profit and Sustainability rules and can be expected to pursue a loan-to-buy deal with any new signings.

Championship rivals Birmingham over spent in relation to their revenue last season and were handed a nine-point deduction by the EFL.