Southampton waiting to hear more on Moussa Djenepo’s injury

Southampton are waiting to find out the extent of Moussa Djenepo’s leg injury.

The winger picked up the problem in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United a fortnight ago and has not played since.

The club have ordered more scans on the issue but they have so far proved inconclusive and there is no timescale on his return.

“We took a few new pictures [of Djenepo’s injury],” boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said on the club’s official website.

“There isn’t more to say. He’s still out. We don’t know how long but in the moment there is no chance to play for him.

“He’s had a very good impact in our team and everyone loves him. He’s a good guy and it isn’t easy for him in the moment. But that’s football.”

Southampton followed up a 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth with a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over their bitter rivals Portsmouth and next up is a trip to Tottenham.

Spurs are in a tricky period at the moment, having won just two of their eight games in all competitions, but Hasenhuttl says it will need a “perfect performance” from Saints to get anything out of the contest.

“To play Tottenham is not easy, it’s good that we showed we can do it better than against Bournemouth, but it will be a tough game,” he said.

“If you want to take points against such a team it must be a perfect performance and even then you’re not sure.

“(Mauricio) Pochettino has done a fantastic job, he turned them from an average team to Champions League finalists.

“It is a big challenge but we like challenges. We are not scared, we will like to go to their new stadium, we want to show a committed Southampton side.”