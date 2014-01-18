Southampton's Ramirez taken to hospital

Southampton head coach Mauricio Pochettino witnessed his side surrender a 2-0 lead at the Stadium of Light in a match the visitors dominated for large periods.

Pochettino's day worsened in the closing stages when Ramirez was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after appearing to hurt his ankle following a challenge by Wes Brown, while Dejan Lovren was also forced off at the same time.

Initially, Pochettino suggested both players had been taken to hospital, though a Southampton spokesman later confirmed that only Ramirez had gone for medical treatment.

The visitors had looked on course for victory as Jay Rodriguez's superb half-volley, and Lovren's neat finish from Steven Davis' corner opened up a two-goal advantage.

Fabio Borini quickly halved the arrears, before Adam Johnson levelled with just under 20 minutes remaining, as a frustrated Pochettino saw his one-year Southampton anniversary end in disappointment.

The 41-year-old bemoaned the dropped points, but praised his side for their application after a turbulent week off the field that saw chairman Nicola Cortese resign.

"The ugliest side of the game was the injuries. We hope they are okay." he said.

"In this game nothing is over until it is over. We were unlucky. In the first half we played fantastically well and deserved a third or a fourth.

"With the second half and the support of their fans they pushed ahead and got the equaliser. I think we deserved to win the game

"The players have had a really difficult week, I want to congratulate them in light of what has happened this week. They put in an amazing effort."

Pochettino once again reiterated that he is unsure of his long-term Southampton future, saying the decision ultimately lies with executive chairman Katharina Liebherr.

He added: "In football there are no guarantees, you depend on the results it will be a decision from the people above to decide whether I should be here.

"It is not me who decides when we meet, it should be the chairwoman who decides. We have not had a chance to speak about next season so I don't know (about his future) yet."