Southgate named honorary Yorkshireman

England manager Gareth Southgate has been named an honorary Yorkshireman.

Having lived in Yorkshire since 2001 - when he signed for Middlesbrough - Southgate was presented with the accolade by the region's tourism agency as part of their White Rose Awards.

Earlier this year, the 48-year-old led England to the semi-final of the World Cup, the nation's best performance since 1990.

"I'm very proud and very honoured," Southgate said. "I've lived here longer than I've lived in any other part of the country, the values and friendliness of the people has been incredible."