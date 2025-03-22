‘Southgate was criticised for his in-game management, but that’s Tuchel’s area of expertise – he can read the flow of a game and turn the tide in his favour’: Ex-England international outlines key Thomas Tuchel strength

A former England playmaker has had his say on where Thomas Tuchel can build on Gareth Southgate's foundations

Thomas Tuchel
The Thomas Tucehl era is underway (Image credit: Getty Images)

England’s Thomas Tuchel era is underway as the new Three Lions boss plots his team’s route to the 2026 World Cup, where he knows anything less than a deep run into the final stages will not be good enough.

England will - assuming they qualify - be one of the favourites for the tournament in North America next year, but Tuchel’s task is to avoid the near-misses that defined Gareth Southgate’s eight-year tenure as Three Lions boss.

Southgate’s record of reaching two European Championship finals, plus the semi-final and quarter-final of the World Cup are second only to Sir Alf Ramsey’s achievements for the men’s England team, so where will Tuchel be able to make a difference?

Where England manager Thomas Tuchel can make a difference

England's German head coach Thomas Tuchel attends a press conference at Wembley in north London on March 14, 2025, as he announces his first squad ahead of world cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel at a press conference after announcing his first England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to former England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, the German - ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo’s latest list of the world’s top 50 managers - can give England an edge when it comes to being reactive during games.

“It’s his in-game management for me,” Cole tells FourFourTwo, speaking in association with TNT Sports. “That ability to read the flow of a game and make an important change to turn the tide in your favour.

Joe Cole is another popular member of TNT Sports ' punditry team

Joe Cole earned 50 England caps during his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He did that so many times when taking Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021.

"Gareth was sometimes criticised for that – like against Croatia in 2018, when the game just ran away from us – and the FA have made a statement getting Tuchel, to redress that.

"Tuchel will be judged in big moments in the latter stages of tournaments. That’s his area of expertise.”

Cole also thinks that Tuchel will not look to reinvent England and will instead look to build on the work of his predecessor - and that could be enough to end a trophy wait that will have gone on for 60 years by the time next summer’s tournament rolls around.

England manager Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has signed an 18-month contact as England boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Tuchel’s smart and he will recognise, quite rightly, what a fantastic job Gareth did – the foundations he laid,” he adds.

“These lads have been to two finals in the last three major competitions. They know how to win matches.

“Tuchel just needs to come in and put the cherry on top. If he does that, there’ll be a statue of him in London.”

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

