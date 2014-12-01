Spain considers partial stadium closures

A Deportivo La Coruna fan died on Sunday following clashes between supporters ahead of their 2-0 Liga defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The match at the Vicente Calderon went ahead despite the best efforts of the LFP (National Professional Football League), which confirmed that it tried to have the game postponed following the trouble outside the stadium.

Both teams and the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) have since condemned the violence that preceded the match, and the country's politicians are urgently exploring measures to eliminate violence at matches.

"We will try different proposals to get what we are aiming for," said National Sports Council president Miguel Cardenal after a meeting of the Anti-Violence Commission.

"We want to fully prevent violent and radical people getting into football stadiums or anywhere related with the sport.

"There's no place for them inside or outside stadia pretending they are football fans.

"We have thought about the possibility of a partial closure of stadia as other football federations are already doing. This is the advice coming from UEFA.

"We also want to address the verbal violence going on in our football as our levels in this regard are unacceptable, so we will try to stop this too."

It was also announced that representatives from the RFEF would meet with Liga officials on Thursday to discuss the issue.